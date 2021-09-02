Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate

Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers have graduated from the Armed Forces Women’s Cadre Training Center Wednesday after completing their course, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Kingdom’s Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant-General Fayyad al-Ruwaili sponsored the graduation ceremony, according to SPA.

The Armed Forces Women’s Cadre Training Center aims to provide distinguished training services for female employees of the Ministry of Defense efficiently and professionally in the functional areas needed by the ministry, according to the head of the Armed Forces Education and Training Authority, Major General Adel al-Balawi.

The center’s mission is “to provide distinguished training programs and curricula and an ideal educational environment in accordance with international quality standards that meet the needs of the armed forces of female cadres with the aim of achieving better performance that helps achieve the ministry’s goals in the future,” he added.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced in February that men and women in the Kingdom can apply for positions in the military through their unified admission portal.

Women are now able to sign up to join the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and Armed Forces Medical Services.

