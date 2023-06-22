Saudi Arabia unveils master plan for Riyadh Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia unveiled its master plan for Riyadh Expo 2030 earlier this week, aiming to make the event the most sustainable and influential world expo so far.

Under the theme “Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow,” the Kingdom unveiled the plan during an official reception in Paris held in the presence of 179 member states of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The blueprints for the event are in line with the country’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality and following international standards of sustainability, including urban afforestation, the use of treated water, and the provision of new energy sources.

“Our goal in the Kingdom is to organize the first environmentally friendly exhibition that achieves a zero level of carbon emissions,” Expo blueprint team member Eng. Nouf Bint Majid al-Muneef said.

“The Riyadh Expo 2030 site will be powered by clean resources that rely on solar energy, and we are developing high standards for resource efficiencies and detailed strategies to enhance biodiversity, eliminate food waste, and ensure green waste management and recycling.”

A design like no other

The exhibition’s design reflects the ancient urban style, history, culture, and the nature of Riyadh city, according to the blueprint members.

It also showcases Saudi Arabia’s shared concern with the rest of the world for the climate and its ambition to foresee a future full of potential.

With about 226 pavilions, countries will be place side by side, symbolizing the Kingdom’s important role in facilitating global cooperation.

This will also facilitate visitors’ journey and ensure easy movement between pavilions, public squares, cultural and innovation facilities, food services, rest, and waiting areas in a smooth and flexible manner while covering very short distances.

“The blueprint will work on developing a version of the Expo that is the most flexible when it comes to visitors’ movement within the site; and the most interactive, collaborative, and sustainable ever. We will make sure to provide an exceptional experience for the exhibition’s visitors,” Lamia bint Abdulaziz, a member of the blueprint team for the Riyadh Expo 2030, told BIE members.

“We will also work on enabling full and balanced participation, with added value for all participating countries, and we will provide unprecedented experience of high quality for more than 40 million visitors,” she added.

Moreover, visitors to the exhibition can stroll through fully shaded corridors with designs inspired by Riyadh’s architectural heritage.

Riyadh Expo 2030 will also feature a modern green oasis within one of the tributaries of Wadi As-Sulai, which will pass through the exhibition site.

A landmark will be built at the heart of Riyadh Expo 2030, built on 195 columns which represent the countries participating in the exhibition.

Three pavilions, each representing the exhibition’s sub-themes of “Prosperity for All,” “Climate Action,” and “A Different Tomorrow,” will surround the landmark.

The exhibition will also feature the Collaborative Change Corner (C3), an area that will drive innovation and creativity during the seven-year journey leading up to and beyond Riyadh Expo 2030.

The C3 aims to showcase how collaboration among the smartest minds in scientific, social, and intellectual innovations can accelerate the changes that will shape our future.

Inspired by natural and traditional features

“All participants will be able to achieve their priorities and develop pavilions in harmony with the main theme of the Expo and its sub-themes, as the opportunities for exploration will be limitless so that visitors can live the experience of moving to any country in the world and enjoy the accompanying diverse cultural and entertainment events,” Lamia bint Abdulaziz told the BIE.

The exhibition will also include international restaurants from around the world and live music performances, she said.

She noted that Saudi Arabia will be present at the Osaka Expo 2025 where a section will be launched to help countries deal with recurring challenges in the preparatory period for Riyadh Expo 2030.

Location

The Riyadh Expo 2030 will be held near King Salman International Airport, which is currently being developed, making it easily accessible for visitors arriving in the city.

They can reach the exhibition site within minutes by using the “Riyadh Metro” network, that runs through all parts of Riyadh city and connects to one of the three exhibition entrances and the modern road network.

