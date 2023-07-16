Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in an official ceremony in Jeddah. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in an official reception ceremony in Jeddah. (SPA)

Saudi Crown Prince welcomes Japanese PM Kishida in Jeddah

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed on Sunday Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



MBS welcomed the Japanese PM with an official reception ceremony before they held their official talks in the presence of a delegation from both sides, SPA said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Upon his arrival to the Kingdom, Kishida participated in a Saudi-Japan roundtable along with Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in an official ceremony in Jeddah. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in an official ceremony in Jeddah. (SPA)



Discussions focused on means of cooperation and coordination between Japan and Saudi Arabia in different sectors including investment opportunities in a wide range of industries such as clean energy, mining, healthcare and digital technologies.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in an official ceremony in Jeddah. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in an official ceremony in Jeddah. (SPA)



The meeting resulted in announcing the signature of 26 cooperation and investment agreements with Japan.

SPA said later on Sunday that the agreements covered different sectors such as health, entertainment, culture, traditional energy, green energy, chemicals, manufacturing, machinery and equipment. In addition to cooperation in the financial, technical, agricultural, environmental sectors as well as real estate development.

Read more:
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in Saudi Arabia

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size