Saudi Crown Prince welcomes Japanese PM Kishida in Jeddah

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed on Sunday Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.





🎥 | Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives #Japan's Prime Minister in #Jeddah and hosts an official reception #EKHNews_EN



pic.twitter.com/PPe5dH84ra — AlEkhbariya News (@EKHNews_EN) July 16, 2023





MBS welcomed the Japanese PM with an official reception ceremony before they held their official talks in the presence of a delegation from both sides, SPA said.

HRH the Crown Prince and the #Japanese prime minister hold official talks. #SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/dT8cEF4XhP — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) July 16, 2023





Upon his arrival to the Kingdom, Kishida participated in a Saudi-Japan roundtable along with Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih.





Discussions focused on means of cooperation and coordination between Japan and Saudi Arabia in different sectors including investment opportunities in a wide range of industries such as clean energy, mining, healthcare and digital technologies.





The meeting resulted in announcing the signature of 26 cooperation and investment agreements with Japan.



SPA said later on Sunday that the agreements covered different sectors such as health, entertainment, culture, traditional energy, green energy, chemicals, manufacturing, machinery and equipment. In addition to cooperation in the financial, technical, agricultural, environmental sectors as well as real estate development.



