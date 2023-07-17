Saudi Arabia and Japan launch ‘Manar’ initiative to advance clean energy

Saudi Arabia and Japan have announced a new joint effort, the “Manar” initiative, aimed at promoting clean energy.

The announcement comes after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday, during which he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Manar initiative seeks to align the aspirations of both nations in the field of clean energy and foster sustainable advanced materials, as well as ensure the flexibility and security of supply chains.

An official statement emphasized the significance of the initiative, describing it as a guiding light for countries and regions worldwide in their pursuit of strategies and plans to achieve carbon neutrality.

The initiative serves to showcase the leadership of Riyadh and Tokyo in clean energy projects and sustainable materials, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to establish itself as a hub for clean energy, mineral resources, and energy component supply chains.

Central to the Manar initiative is the production of various sustainable materials, with leading companies from Saudi Arabia and Japan expected to participate and enhance their cooperation. By leveraging their joint efforts, the two countries aim to develop components within the energy supply chain, including those for renewable energy, supporting the realization of energy projects under the initiative.

The initiative will encompass a range of projects that drive the transition to clean energy, focusing on areas such as hydrogen and ammonia technologies, synthetic fuels, circular carbon economy and carbon recycling, direct air carbon (DAC) capture, and critical minerals essential for achieving resilience.

To facilitate the implementation of the Manar initiative, Saudi Arabia and Japan have committed to collaborating on clean energy supply chains and mineral resources. They will combine their capabilities, aspirations, and the expertise of companies and entities from both nations to expand the clean energy market, reduce costs, and enhance supply chain flexibility.

Both countries will also work together to develop the initiative’s action plan, identify additional participants, and engage global and regional partners in joining the effort.

