Deadly crash between Saudi, UAE cars on one of world’s longest roads leaves 5 dead

Five people were killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday when two vehicles, one from the Kingdom and another from the UAE, collided.

The crash occurred on the motorway stretching from al-Batha to Haradh, also known as Highway 10.

It is one of the world’s straightest and longest roads, over 250 kilometers long, located in the Kingdom and surrounded by the Rub al-Khali desert.

Security patrols, Civil Defense and Red Crescent members attended to the crash and assisted the injured, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Saudi-registered vehicle was carrying a family of seven, while the UAE-registered car was carrying 12 family members.

One of the vehicles caught on fire, injuring eight.

Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the eastern region, directed local authorities to follow up on the health of the injured, provide adequate health care, and facilitate the transport of the deceased.

According to a World Health Organization report, deaths from accidents on the road in Saudi Arabia have reduced greatly.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reduced road crash deaths by nearly 35 percent in five years. The fatality rate stood at 9311 [28.8 per 100,000 people] in 2016,” the WHO said.

“By 2021 the rate had dropped to 6651 [18.5 per 100,000 people]. This significant achievement puts the country on track to meet the global goal of a 50 percent reduction in road traffic deaths by the end of the 2nd United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety in 2030,” the UN agency said.

