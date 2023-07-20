Umrah permits now available for foreign pilgrims: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Wednesday that it has started receiving Umrah pilgrims from outside the Kingdom through all air, land, and sea ports for the new Umrah season, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The new Umrah season officially began on July 11 as Saudi Arabia began issuing permits for citizens and residents of the Kingdom and those in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The ministry said it was ensuring that the Pilgrim Experience Program would continue to provide the best services to visitors and enable the largest number of Muslims to perform Umrah, according to SPA.

The ministry also added that those coming from outside the Kingdom to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque can apply for an e-visa through the Nusuk platform: https://www.nusuk.sa.

The platform facilitates the arrival of Muslims from all parts of the world in Mecca and Medina and allows them to choose their accommodation and transport services.

It also provides users with information and interactive maps that are useful to their Umrah in several languages with simple steps and around the clock.

The measures are part of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s efforts to enable more Muslims to come to Saudi Arabia to perform the Islamic rituals, simplify the process, and develop the quality of services provided to them in line with Vision 2030.

