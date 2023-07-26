Goalless game for Al Nassr, PSG with Kim Kardashian spotted in the crowd
The friendly game between Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain in Tokyo on Tuesday ended with a 0-0 tie.
Fans flocked to the stadium in Osaka to watch the game where Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo was playing.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was among the spectators in the audience along with her soccer-enthusiast son, Saint.
They were recently spotted attending Lionel Messi’s debut for Inter Miami.
During the game, Carlos Soler tried an ambitious free-kick from distance, but Al Nassr goalkeeper Nawaf Alaqidi was equal to the attempt.
Ronaldo also drew cries from the spectators on a couple of occasions.
First, he was denied from six yards by Gianluigi Donnarumma, before an acrobatic overhead kick went wide of the target -- although it wouldn’t have counted because he was offside.
The meeting between both clubs comes as the future of Kylian Mbappe remains vague.
Mbappe was left out of the squad on the eve of PSG’s departure for their Asian tour, casting doubt on his future at the French champions.
The club has received a world record bid of 300 million euros ($333 million) from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Monday.
