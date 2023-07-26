Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo during the game against PSG in Tokyo. (Twitter)
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo during the game against PSG in Tokyo. (Twitter)

Goalless game for Al Nassr, PSG with Kim Kardashian spotted in the crowd

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The friendly game between Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain in Tokyo on Tuesday ended with a 0-0 tie.

Fans flocked to the stadium in Osaka to watch the game where Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo was playing.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was among the spectators in the audience along with her soccer-enthusiast son, Saint.

TV reality star Kim Kardashian is seen talking to YouTuber IShowSpeed during Al Nassr vs PSG game in Tokyo. (Twitter)
TV reality star Kim Kardashian is seen talking to YouTuber IShowSpeed during Al Nassr vs PSG game in Tokyo. (Twitter)



They were recently spotted attending Lionel Messi’s debut for Inter Miami.

During the game, Carlos Soler tried an ambitious free-kick from distance, but Al Nassr goalkeeper Nawaf Alaqidi was equal to the attempt.

Ronaldo also drew cries from the spectators on a couple of occasions.

First, he was denied from six yards by Gianluigi Donnarumma, before an acrobatic overhead kick went wide of the target -- although it wouldn’t have counted because he was offside.

The meeting between both clubs comes as the future of Kylian Mbappe remains vague.

Mbappe was left out of the squad on the eve of PSG’s departure for their Asian tour, casting doubt on his future at the French champions.

The club has received a world record bid of 300 million euros ($333 million) from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Monday.

With AFP

Read more:

Meet the billionaire who convinced Messi to pick MLS that is at bottom of league

Man United’s Alex Telles signs with Al-Nassr, joins Ronaldo in Saudi

Saudi Pro League interim CEO reveals Kingdom’s transformative football strategy

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size