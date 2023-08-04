Saudi King Salman, MBS offer condolences to China President for Beijing flood victims

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered their condolences and sympathies to China’s President Xi Jinping for the deaths, injuries and missing person instances caused by the severe floods due to heavy rainfall in Beijing, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

King Salman said, “We learned of the news of the floods as a result of the torrential rains that submerged the capital, Beijing, and the resulting deaths, injuries and missing persons, and as we share with Your Excellency the pain of this affliction, we send you and the families of the deceased our warmest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the safe return of the missing, and [quick recovery] for the injured.”

The Saudi Crown Prince said, “I express to your Excellency and the families of the deceased, my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing for the safe return of the missing, and for the injured a speedy recovery, and [pray] that you will not see any harm.”

Natural disasters in China had caused 147 deaths or disappearances in July, after the heaviest rains since records began 140 years ago hit the country’s north at the end of the month.



“Individuals were affected by various natural disasters 16.018 million times, 147 people died or disappeared due to disasters, and individuals were urgently relocated 703,000 times,” China’s Ministry of Emergency Management said.

