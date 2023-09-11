Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, India’s Modi oversee signing of multiple joint agreement
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed on Monday the signing of several joint agreements between the two countries.
This came after a welcoming ceremony was held for the Saudi leader following the conclusion of the G20 Summit on Sunday, which saw officials from 30 countries gather in New Delhi.
Modi and the Crown Prince saw their country representatives sign about 49 deals, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.
These included several agreements between the Kingdom’s Minister of Investment and India’s National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency that focused on energy, petrochemicals, renewable energy, agricultural and industry, as well as those in the social and cultural sectors.
The official spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on his official X page that Modi and the Crown Prince held the first leaders meeting of the Indian-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council.
“[The] Agenda included a broad range of areas of bilateral cooperation including energy security, trade and investment, defense and security, healthcare, food security, culture and community welfare issues among others,” he wrote.
