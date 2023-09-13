US, Saudi forces complete Red Sands 23.2 joint military drill

American and Saudi forces conducted a joint military exercise this week in Riyadh with the top US military general for the Middle East on hand to watch.

Red Sands 23.2 was the second iteration of joint military exercises to counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Erik Kurilla and Saudi Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili observed the drills. US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney was also in attendance.

This exercise was designed to test counter-UAS technologies in real-world conditions, Col. Armando Hernandez, a US Army Central Public Affairs Officer, previously told Al Arabiya English.

In March, the initial exercise was the first of its kind between the two militaries, and US officials had said they hoped to replicate this with other armies in the region.

Read more: Analysis: Joint military drills showcase US commitment to Middle East