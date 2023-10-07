Saudi calls for immediate cessation of escalation between Israelis, Palestinians

Saudi Arabia has called for the immediate cessation of escalation between Israelis and Palestinians, after Hamas launched its biggest military operation against Israel in years.

“The Kingdom is closely following up on the unprecedented developments between a number of Palestinian factions and the Israeli occupying forces,” the ministry said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.



The statement also highlighted that the Kingdom has “repeatedly warned of the consequences of [the deterioration] of the situation as a result of the occupation as well as of depriving the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights and of [not halting] systematic provocations against their holy [sites].”



Saudi Arabia also reiterated its call on the international community to “assume its responsibilities and [revive] a peaceful and credible process” to achieve the two-state solution in a manner that achieves peace and security in the region and protects civilians.



Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip on Saturday carried out what appeared to be an unprecedented infiltration into southern Israel, prompting Israel to order residents across the region to remain indoors.

The rocket fire comes during a period of heavy fighting in the West Bank, where nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military raids this year. Israel says the raids are aimed at militants, but stone-throwing protesters and people uninvolved in the violence have also been killed. Palestinian attacks on Israeli targets have killed over 30 people.

The tensions have also spread to Gaza, where Hamas-linked activists held violent demonstrations along the Israeli border in recent weeks. Those demonstrations were halted in late September after international mediation.



