Saudi Arabia more than doubles 2030 foreign tourism target: Minister

Saudi Arabia drew 27 million foreign tourists in 2023 and has more than doubled its goal for the end of the decade, an official said on Tuesday.

The announcement came less than five years after the Kingdom fully opened up to tourism.

For more Saudi news, visit our dedicated page.

“We have reached 100 million tourists this year, 77 million from home, 27 million from abroad, over 100 million,” Tourism Minister Ahmed al-Khateeb said at a conference organized by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, describing the 2023 figures.

Authorities now hope to hit 150 million tourists by 2030, up from an earlier goal of 100 million, with 70 million of those coming from abroad, up from an earlier goal of 30 million, he said.

Tourism is an important element of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 reform agenda, which aims to help the world’s biggest crude exporter transition away from fossil fuels and prepare for an eventual post-oil future.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Home to Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, Saudi Arabia has long welcomed pilgrims as well as business travelers, but it inaugurated a general tourism visa only in 2019, just months before the coronavirus pandemic decimated the industry globally.

The Kingdom has in recent years relaxed rules barring cinemas, gender-mixed concerts and sporting extravaganzas.

New resorts along the Red Sea coast are expected to be a major draw.

-With AFP

Read more:

AlUla Arts Festival turns Saudi Arabia’s ancient city into open-air, living museum

Watch: Lionel Messi challenges misconceptions around Saudi Arabia in new campaign

Pop icon Nancy Ajram to perform in Saudi Arabia's AlUla for first time ever