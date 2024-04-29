World Economic Forum meeting concludes in Riyadh after tackling top global issues

The World Economic Forum (WEF) special meeting in Riyadh concluded Monday evening after holding multiple sessions tackling a range of regional and global issues related to the economy, energy, geopolitics and the turbulent Middle East situation.
The special meeting, which began on Sunday in the Saudi capital, took place amid the ongoing Gaza conflict that has been at the heart of WEF talks.
The conflict and the looming Israeli operation on Rafah were discussed in a session dedicated for the ongoing crisis and what should be done to reach a breakthrough between the warring sides.
Speaking at the session, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, for instance, said that the Israeli reaction to the Oct.7 attack became a “collective punishment” against all Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and was no longer targeting Hamas militants.
Madbouly said that now “we should do our utmost best” to prevent an Israeli attack on Rafah.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Riyadh earlier Monday, addressed the conference touching on a range of issues during a one-on-one conversation with WEF President Borge Brende.
Blinken spoke about the situation in Gaza, a potential ceasefire between Hamas and Israe, US support to Ukraine and US-China relations.
The top US diplomat called the Israeli war on Gaza the “worst crisis since 1948,” while underscoring that the US is trying to bring the conflict to an end and make sure it doesn’t spread to the wider region.
