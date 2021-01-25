Paris says Biden, Macron in agreement on COVID-19, climate change

French President Emmanuel Macron and new US President Joe Biden are in agreement on climate change and how to fight coronavirus, the Elysee palace said on Sunday.

The two leaders spoke for the first time since Biden’s inauguration in a telephone call Sunday and also discussed “their willingness to act together for peace in the Near and Middle East, in particular on the Iranian nuclear issue,” the French presidency said.

The pair spoke for about an hour in English, according to members of Macron’s team.

Earlier this week, Macron had lauded Biden’s decision to return to the Paris climate accord.

Former US President Donald Trump formally pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord in November last year, claiming it “was designed to kill the American economy” rather than save the environment.

I gave you my word as a Biden — and I kept that word. pic.twitter.com/MdpmoTvTXT — President Biden (@POTUS) January 24, 2021

Describing France as America’s “oldest ally,” a White House statement added that Biden had pledged close coordination with Paris on climate change, Covid-19 and the global economy.

It said Biden “stressed his commitment to bolstering the transatlantic relationship, including through NATO and the United States’ partnership with the European Union.”

The call was the US leader’s latest effort to mend relations with Europe after they were badly strained under his predecessor Trump.

The White House said Biden and Macron also discussed cooperation on China, the Middle East, Russia and the Sahel.

Macron had initially attempted to forge a close relationship with Trump, but the two later were frequently at odds over Syria, US tariffs and Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord -- which Biden moved to re-enter on his first day in office.

Last Update: Monday, 25 January 2021 KSA 01:45 - GMT 22:45