Germany says EU may impose sanctions on Myanmar, Russia

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged on Monday his EU counterparts to give the green light for the preparation of additional sanctions on Russia at a meeting in Brussels.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I am in favor of ordering the preparation of additional sanctions, of listings of specific persons,” Maas said at his arrival for the talks. He underscored that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had not only been sentenced to a prison term, but also to serve this term in a penal camp.

“At the same time we need to talk about how to keep up a constructive dialogue with Russia, even as relations certainly have reached a low,” Maas added. Diplomats have said that the European Union is set to prepare travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the jailing of Navalny.

The European Union may impose sanctions on Myanmar as a last resort after a military coup and a crackdown on the opposition in the country, Maas said ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts on Monday.

“We are not prepared to stand by and watch,” Maas said on his arrival in Brussels. “We will use all diplomatic channels to push for a de-escalation in Myanmar but at the same time, as a last resort, prepare sanctions on the military regime in Myanmar.”

Three weeks after seizing power, the junta in Myanmar has failed to stop daily protests and a civil disobedience movement calling for the reversal of the Feb. 1 coup and release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Read more:

Thousands of anti-military protesters gather in Myanmar after bloody clashes

Moscow court fines Putin critic Navalny $11,500 for defamation

Moscow court rejects Putin critic Navalny's appeal against prison sentence