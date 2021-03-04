.
.
.
.
Language

Portugal reports major progress against wildfires, scorched areas fall by half

A man takes photos of a fire outside the village of Roqueiro, near Oleiros, Portugal, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (File photo: AP)
A man takes photos of a fire outside the village of Roqueiro, near Oleiros, Portugal, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (File photo: AP)

Portugal reports major progress against wildfires, scorched areas fall by half

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Lisbon, Portugal

Published: Updated:

Portugal’s government is reporting major progress against wildfires that traditionally scorch the country each summer, saying Thursday the average annual number of blazes and charred area has fallen by more than half over the past three years compared with the previous decade.

Authorities enacted a broad range of measures after wildfires killed more than 100 people in 2017.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Though officials said climate change, including higher temperatures and lower rainfall, was partly to blame for the destruction, experts also identified poor forest management and preparedness as a cause of repeated outbreaks.

Authorities say they have opened more than 4,500 kilometers (2,800 miles) of firebreaks in recent years.

Nobody has died in forest blazes in Portugal since 2017.

The government concedes, however, that much remains to be done to address the underlying causes of wildfires.

They include a migration of people from the countryside to urban areas, leaving large areas untended, and the large swathes of unbroken conifer forests and eucalyptus plantations, which are economically profitable but burn fiercely.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Portugal is in ‘terrible’ phase of pandemic, PM Costa says

Coronavirus: Austria, Germany to take Portugal COVID-19 patients

Portugal’s star-studded football training complex turns COVID-19 hospital

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

One month on: Lokman Slim assassination investigation yields little results One month on: Lokman Slim assassination investigation yields little results
NGO efforts plug gaps in Lebanon’s struggling health sector NGO efforts plug gaps in Lebanon’s struggling health sector

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister
Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed
COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge
Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase
UAE reports 2,742 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours UAE reports 2,742 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours
Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More