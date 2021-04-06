Ukraine urges NATO to send ‘real signal’ to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged NATO to speed up his country’s membership plan, saying a signal needed to be sent to Russia as tensions rise between the neighbors.

In a tweet to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after the two spoke by phone, Zelensky said Kiev was committed to defense reforms requested by the alliance to agree a Membership Action Plan (MAP) for Ukraine.

.@jensstoltenberg, we are committed to reforming our army and defense sector, but reforms alone will not stop Russia. @NATO is the only way to end the war in #Donbas. Ukraine's MAP will be a real signal for #Russia pic.twitter.com/wdkp4LWxxD — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 6, 2021

“But reforms alone will not stop Russia,” Zelensky said. “NATO is the only way to end the war in Donbas. Ukraine’s MAP will be a real signal for Russia.”

