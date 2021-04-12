One person shot dead, one injured in front of Paris hospital: Police

Two people were shot in front of a hospital in Paris on Monday, a police source told Reuters.

The source said that one person was dead, another was injured and being treated at the Henry Dunant hospital in front of which he had been shot.

The attacker fled on a motorcycle, the source said, adding that nothing was known about the motive for the attack.

BFM television reported that the person killed is a man and the person injured is a woman who was working as a security agent for the hospital.

The hospital, in the upscale 16th arrondissement, is also a COVID-19 vaccination center.

