One person shot dead, one injured in front of Paris hospital: Police

People, wearing protective face masks, walk at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, January 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Two people were shot in front of a hospital in Paris on Monday, a police source told Reuters.

The source said that one person was dead, another was injured and being treated at the Henry Dunant hospital in front of which he had been shot.

The attacker fled on a motorcycle, the source said, adding that nothing was known about the motive for the attack.

BFM television reported that the person killed is a man and the person injured is a woman who was working as a security agent for the hospital.

The hospital, in the upscale 16th arrondissement, is also a COVID-19 vaccination center.

