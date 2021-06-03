.
.
.
.
Language

Danish lawmakers approve plan to locate refugee asylum reception center abroad

People attend a demonstration against the tightening of Denmarkâ€™s migration policy and the deportation orders in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 21, 2021. (AP)
People attend a demonstration against the tightening of Denmarkâ€™s migration policy and the deportation orders in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 21, 2021. (AP)

Danish lawmakers approve plan to locate refugee asylum reception center abroad

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Copenhagen, Denmark

Published: Updated:

Danish lawmakers voted on Thursday in favor of Denmark establishing a refugee reception center in a third country that is likely to be in Africa, a move that could be a first step toward moving the country’s asylum screening process outside of Europe.

Legislation approved on a 70-24 vote with no abstentions and 85 lawmakers absent authorizes the Danish government to, when a deal in in place, transfer asylum-seekers “to the third country in question for the purpose of substantive processing of asylum applications and any subsequent protection in compliance with Denmark’s international obligations.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United Nations high commissioner for refugees, the European Union and several international organizations have criticized the plan, saying it would undermine international cooperation and lacks details on how human rights would be protected.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, on May 25, 2021. (AP)
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, on May 25, 2021. (AP)

Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye has said the Danish government needed a legal framework for a new asylum system before details could be presented. The center-right opposition has been backing the Social Democratic minority government and voted in favor of the law approved on Thursday.

The Social Democrats have for a few years floated the idea of basing a refugee refugee center abroad. In January, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated an election campaign vision of having “zero asylum-seekers.”

The Social Democrats argue their approach would prevent people from attempting the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe and undermine migrant traffickers who exploit desperate asylum-seekers.

Since 2014, more than 20,000 migrants and refugees have died while trying to cross the sea.

Under the government’s plan, asylum-seekers would not be able to apply directly at a reception center outside Denmark since that only can be done at a Danish border. Instead, those who reach Denmark would be sent to a third country while their applications are processed.

In April, the Danish government said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Rwanda. The government has kept a low profile with the memorandum, which is not legally binding and sets the framework for future negotiations and cooperation between the two countries.

Danish daily newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported that Denmark also has been in dialogue with Tunisia, Ethiopia, and Egypt.

Read more: Spain says over 6,500 migrants from wave of arrivals in Ceuta sent back to Morocco

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Top Content
Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases
Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran’s Tehran Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran’s Tehran
Video shows teen shoving bear off fence to save family dogs in California home Video shows teen shoving bear off fence to save family dogs in California home
Nearly 200,000 Palestinians need health aid after Gaza-Israel conflict, says WHO Nearly 200,000 Palestinians need health aid after Gaza-Israel conflict, says WHO
US suspends tariffs on Britain, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute US suspends tariffs on Britain, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More