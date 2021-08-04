.
.
.
.
Language

Mayors of three flood-hit German towns appeal for more aid

Debris in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfall in Schuld, Germany, July 20, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Debris in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfall in Schuld, Germany, July 20, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)

Mayors of three flood-hit German towns appeal for more aid

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Berlin

Published: Updated:

The mayors of three German towns badly hit by last month’s deadly floods are appealing for more help from the state and federal governments, saying the disaster caused billions of euros (dollars) worth of damage.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, the mayors said they had written to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state, Malu Dreyer. They said they were seeking further financial help and the appointment of a special commissioner to oversee the reconstruction in the Ahr Valley, where at least 138 people were killed.

Damages are seen in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Damages are seen in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 20, 2021. (Reuters)

The mayor of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler said his town estimates the damage to individuals, businesses and public infrastructure to be at least 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion). Guido Orthen said his community needs authorities to dispense with some of the usual regulations and make “unconventional decisions” given the scale of the destruction.

His colleague Andreas Geron, the mayor of nearby Sinzig, said the disaster in the valley would “shape a generation.”

“We will never forget what happened to this region,” he told reporters. Twelve residents of an assisted living facility in Sinzig died in the floods and prosecutors are investigating whether officials failed to provide timely warnings to residents.

European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders speaks with Madeline Brasseur, 37, Paul Brasseur, 42, and their son Samuel, 12, at an area affected by floods, following heavy rainfalls, in Pepinster, Belgium, July 17, 2021. (Reuters)
European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders speaks with Madeline Brasseur, 37, Paul Brasseur, 42, and their son Samuel, 12, at an area affected by floods, following heavy rainfalls, in Pepinster, Belgium, July 17, 2021. (Reuters)

Germany’s finance minister, Olaf Scholz, pushed back against the idea of naming a special commissioner for reconstruction, telling public broadcaster WDR that this risked increasing bureaucracy. But he said the federal government would provide funding to help state authorities.

Read more:

EU sends firefighting resources to fight forest blazes in Greece, Italy

German reporter smears mud on clothes, pretends to clear up flood-ravaged town

Thousands of scientists warn of major climate emergency amid recent rise in disasters

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots
All UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after second dose All UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after second dose
Top Content
UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA
Saudi Arabia allows citizens from 49 countries to apply for e-visa: Full list Saudi Arabia allows citizens from 49 countries to apply for e-visa: Full list
Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia
Iran-backed forces believed to have seized tanker off Fujairah: Maritime sources Iran-backed forces believed to have seized tanker off Fujairah: Maritime sources
Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots
Saudi Arabia supports US deal with Iran if it ensures no nuclear weapons: FM Saudi Arabia supports US deal with Iran if it ensures no nuclear weapons: FM
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More