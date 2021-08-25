.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Tajikistan says it will not recognize Taliban Afghan govt unless it’s inclusive

  • Font
Tajikistan President Emomali Rakhmon attends the 'Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries' on the sideline of the 2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian province, China, 05 September 2017.REUTERS
File photo of Tajikistan President Emomali Rakhmon. (Reuters)

Tajikistan says it will not recognize Taliban Afghan govt unless it’s inclusive

Reuters, Dushanbe

Published: Updated:

Tajikistan will not recognize an Afghan government that is not inclusive and representative of all its ethnic groups, Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon said on Wednesday, accusing the Taliban of failing to fulfil their promise of inclusivity.

Rakhmon, whose government has close ties with Russia, made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is touring Central Asia amid instability in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US-trained troops and the fall of the Kabul government.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Facts clearly show that the Taliban are reneging on their earlier promises to form an interim government with broad participation of the country’s other political forces and are preparing to create an Islamic emirate,” Rakhmon’s office said in a statement.

“Tajikistan will not recognize any other government that would be established in that country through oppression and without taking into account the position of all the people of Afghanistan, especially all of its ethnic minorities.”

Tajikistan, which borders Afghanistan, hosts a Russian military base and is a member of a Moscow-led post-Soviet security bloc.

Read more:

US evacuates 19,000 people from Afghanistan on August 24: White House

Must maintain dialogue with Taliban, to safeguard Afghan gains, says Merkel

China’s Xi and Russia’s Putin discuss Afghanistan: State media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance
Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
Top Content
Zoo bans woman from visiting chimpanzee after having ‘affair’ Zoo bans woman from visiting chimpanzee after having ‘affair’
Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile
Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison
Kuwait to limit number of vehicles expats can register under their name Kuwait to limit number of vehicles expats can register under their name
Top 10 most expensive US army equipment sent to Afghanistan before Taliban takeover Top 10 most expensive US army equipment sent to Afghanistan before Taliban takeover
Leaked videos of Evin prison abuse real: Iran official acknowledges Leaked videos of Evin prison abuse real: Iran official acknowledges
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More