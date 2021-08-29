.
At least two killed and three injured in blast near Kabul airport: Reports

  • Font
Screengrab from a video appearing to show a blast in Kabul. (Twitter)

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

At least two people have been killed and three injured in a rocket attack near Kabul airport, according to Afghan news agency Asvaka.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A security official from the recently deposed government told AFP it was a rocket that “initial information shows hit a house.”

The blast comes three days after an ISIS-K attack outside Kabul airport killed more than 170 people including 13 US military personnel as Afghans queued up attempting to flee Taliban rule.

The US retaliated with a drone strike that they say killed two top ISIS-K members.

US President Joe Biden warned on Saturday that another attack was highly likely.

With agencies

