At least two killed and three injured in blast near Kabul airport: Reports

At least two people have been killed and three injured in a rocket attack near Kabul airport, according to Afghan news agency Asvaka.

A security official from the recently deposed government told AFP it was a rocket that “initial information shows hit a house.”

The blast comes three days after an ISIS-K attack outside Kabul airport killed more than 170 people including 13 US military personnel as Afghans queued up attempting to flee Taliban rule.

The US retaliated with a drone strike that they say killed two top ISIS-K members.

US President Joe Biden warned on Saturday that another attack was highly likely.

