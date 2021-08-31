UK says only few hundred of its citizens still in Afghanistan

The number of British nationals still in Afghanistan is in the low hundreds, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

“I know that the number of UK nationals, the particular responsibility of the Foreign Office, is now down at a very low level... low hundreds given that we taken in total 5,000 out,” Raab told Sky News.

On Friday, Britain’s defense minister Ben Wallace said he thought there were around 100 to 150 British nationals still in the country, some of whom were willingly staying.

Britain did not push to keep Abbey Gate open at Kabul Airport before a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in the location, Raab also said.

A Politico report on Monday said American forces decided to keep the gate open longer than they wanted to allow Britain to continue evacuating personnel.

“We got our civilian stuff out of the processing center by Abbey Gate, but it’s just not true to suggest that, other than securing our civilian staff inside the airport, that we were pushing to leave the gate open,” Raab said.

