.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK says only few hundred of its citizens still in Afghanistan

  • Font
In this photo issued by Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD), showing members of UK Armed Forces who are working to evacuate entitled personnel from Afghanistan's Kabul airport, Monday Aug. 23, 2021. (AP)
In this photo issued by Britain's Ministry of Defense (MoD), showing members of UK Armed Forces who are working to evacuate entitled personnel from Afghanistan's Kabul airport, Monday Aug. 23, 2021. (AP)

UK says only few hundred of its citizens still in Afghanistan

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

The number of British nationals still in Afghanistan is in the low hundreds, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

“I know that the number of UK nationals, the particular responsibility of the Foreign Office, is now down at a very low level... low hundreds given that we taken in total 5,000 out,” Raab told Sky News.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Friday, Britain’s defense minister Ben Wallace said he thought there were around 100 to 150 British nationals still in the country, some of whom were willingly staying.

Britain did not push to keep Abbey Gate open at Kabul Airport before a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in the location, Raab also said.

A Politico report on Monday said American forces decided to keep the gate open longer than they wanted to allow Britain to continue evacuating personnel.

“We got our civilian stuff out of the processing center by Abbey Gate, but it’s just not true to suggest that, other than securing our civilian staff inside the airport, that we were pushing to leave the gate open,” Raab said.

Read more:

US Embassy in Kabul suspends operations after troops complete withdrawal

Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran

Taliban celebrate US withdrawal from Afghanistan, say still wants ‘good relations’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges
Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results
Top Content
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
ISIS claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport ISIS claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport
Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country
Scientists raise alarm on new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant C.1.2 in South Africa Scientists raise alarm on new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant C.1.2 in South Africa
UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours
US judge orders hospital to treat COVID patient on ventilator with ivermectin US judge orders hospital to treat COVID patient on ventilator with ivermectin
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More