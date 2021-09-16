.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

‘Worst nightmare’: More than 20 cats die in US shelter fire in Florida

  • Font
Cats Mia and Kesh, from left, rest at the Green Valley Community Church evacuation shelter on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Placerville, California, as the Caldor Fire continues burning. (AP)
Cats Mia and Kesh, from left, rest at the Green Valley Community Church evacuation shelter on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Placerville, California, as the Caldor Fire continues burning.

‘Worst nightmare’: More than 20 cats die in US shelter fire in Florida

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

More than 20 cats were killed when a fire broke out at an Orlando animal shelter, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue found flames “through the roof” when they arrived at the center shortly after 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said on Twitter.

Steve Bardy, the executive director of the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, called the fire his “worst nightmare.”

He told news outlets that rescue crews were able to safely evacuate all 25 dogs at the center. They were further away from the fire’s point of origin, he said.

“It appears the fire started in the front building by the clinic, which made it more difficult for fire rescue to go into the adjacent) cat room,” Bardy told news outlets at the scene. His voice broke as he talked about the fire.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“If you run a shelter, this is literally your worst nightmare — to see your building on fire and know that there are animals in there that you’re charged to care for and you can’t go in,” he said.

At least half of the building was heavily damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Cats have seven different personality and behavioral traits: Study Life Cats have seven different personality and behavioral traits: Study

The dogs and some surviving cats were taken to a Pet Alliance shelter in Sanford, officials said.

Bardy said he wasn’t sure of the exact number of cats in the shelter on Wednesday, but it could have been as many as 35. Ten cats were rescued, but some may not survive, he said.

Read more:

Cats have seven different personality and behavioral traits: Study

Private jet companies see spike in animal, pet passengers over past two years: Report

Saudi-founded Catmosphere launches awareness campaign about wild cats

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai’s Emirates to hire 3,000 cabin crew a year after COVID-19 forced layoffs Dubai’s Emirates to hire 3,000 cabin crew a year after COVID-19 forced layoffs
More than half of UAE residents affected by heart disease: Study More than half of UAE residents affected by heart disease: Study
Top Content
Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day  Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day 
Cats have seven different personality and behavioral traits: Study Cats have seven different personality and behavioral traits: Study
Met Gala 2021: Top five best, most meaningful outfits on the Red Carpet  Met Gala 2021: Top five best, most meaningful outfits on the Red Carpet 
Saudi Crown Prince launches ‘human capability development’ program Saudi Crown Prince launches ‘human capability development’ program
US envoy says Ghani exit scuttled Afghan power-sharing US envoy says Ghani exit scuttled Afghan power-sharing
Snakes evolved from survivors of asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs Snakes evolved from survivors of asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More