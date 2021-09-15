.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Cats have seven different personality and behavioral traits: Study

  • Font
Grumpy cat, @MerlinRagdoll. (Instagram)
Grumpy cat, @MerlinRagdoll. (Instagram)

Cats have seven different personality and behavioral traits: Study

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

After surveying feline behavior, a new study found that cats have seven personality and behavior traits.

The research, conducted by the University of Helsinki, developed a comprehensive analysis for surveying feline behavior and used a dataset of more than 4,300 cats representing 26 different breed groups.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Cats are some of the world’s most common pets, but many dog-lovers have deemed them less impressionable than canines. However, the study’s researchers argue that this is because cats are not as understood as dogs.

Top 10 cat breeds that are more likely to get along with dogs Variety Top 10 cat breeds that are more likely to get along with dogs

“Compared to dogs, less is known about the behavior and personality of cats, and there is demand for identifying related problems and risk factors,” doctoral researcher Salla Mikkola from the university’s Folkhalsan Research Center was quoted as saying in a statement.

“We need more understanding and tools to weed out problematic behavior and improve cat welfare. The most common behavioral challenges associated with cats relate to aggression and inappropriate elimination.”

The questionnaire used for the research involved comprehensive sections on background and health-related information. The seven personality and behavioral traits that were identified in cats are: activity/playfulness, fearfulness, aggression towards humans, sociability towards humans, sociability towards cats, litterbox issues (relieving themselves in inappropriate places, precision in terms of litterbox cleanliness and substrate material), and excessive grooming.

“While the number of traits identified in prior research varies, activity/playfulness, fearfulness and aggression are the ones from among the traits identified in our study which occur the most often in prior studies. Litterbox issues and excessive grooming are not personality traits as such, but they can indicate something about the cat’s sensitivity to stress,” said Mikkola.

Different breeds exhibit different personality traits

The team noted that some breeds tended to show more of one specific quality than others.

“The most fearful breed was the Russian Blue, while the Abyssinian was the least fearful,” said the study’s lead author professor Hannes Lohi.

He added that the Bengal was the most active cat breed while the Persian and Exotic were the most “passive.”

Siamese and Balinese cats exhibited the most “excessive grooming” and the Turkish Van cat, one of the rarest breeds in the world, exhibited high levels of aggression towards humans and lower “sociability towards cats.”

Read more:

Is your cat depressed? Vet shares top 5 depression signs to look for and what to do

Top five most expensive cats in the world

A snake, cat or tortoise: Here are the 10 longest living pets in the world

How do tabby cats get their stripes? New study reveals fur pattern development

Top 10 rarest cats in the world

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Most UAE residents optimistic, confident about country’s COVID-19 response: Survey Most UAE residents optimistic, confident about country’s COVID-19 response: Survey
Al-Qaeda could use Afghanistan to attack US within 12 months: Intelligence officials Al-Qaeda could use Afghanistan to attack US within 12 months: Intelligence officials
Top Content
Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route
Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day  Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day 
Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’ Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’
High stress levels increase heart attack risk, here’s what you can do to prevent it High stress levels increase heart attack risk, here’s what you can do to prevent it
Conflict amongst Taliban leaders, deputy PM unhappy with government makeup: Report Conflict amongst Taliban leaders, deputy PM unhappy with government makeup: Report
‘Made in UAE’: Expat entrepreneurs praise ‘Golden Visa’ scheme as eligibility expands ‘Made in UAE’: Expat entrepreneurs praise ‘Golden Visa’ scheme as eligibility expands
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More