.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia election breaks international law: Ukraine FM

  • Font
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint press conference with his German counterpart, in Berlin, Germany, on June 9, 2021. (John MacDougall/AFP/Pool)
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint press conference with his German counterpart, in Berlin, Germany, on June 9, 2021. (John MacDougall/AFP/Pool)

Russia election breaks international law: Ukraine FM

AFP

Published: Updated:

Ukraine on Thursday accused Russia of breaching international law by hosting parliamentary elections on the Crimean peninsula and allowing residents of separatist-controlled regions to cast ballots in the vote.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has been accused by Kiev and its allies of supporting pro-Moscow separatists in two eastern regions.

Russian-passport holders in Lugansk and Donetsk have been permitted to vote in the State Duma elections between Friday to Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told journalists Moscow was in “violation of international law” by organising the vote in the eastern regions and Crimea.

“The only status that the Russian Federation has is as an occupying state,” Kuleba said, adding that Moscow would “one day have to pay.”

Ukraine’s army has been locked in a simmering conflict with the separatists that has claimed 13,000 lives since 2014, and has escalated in recent days.

More than 600,000 people in Donetsk and Lugansk have received Russian passports since 2019 and will be eligible to cast votes online or in Rostov across the border.

Moscow has hosted elections in Crimea since 2016, following an initial and controversial referendum on integration with Russia and pressuring residents to receive Russian passports.

Read more:

Navalny’s allies urge Russians to vote for Communist Party to hurt United Russia

Ukraine President: War with Russia possible, Moscow: He’s ‘divorced from reality’

Russia’s Putin says Ukraine is controlled by Western leaders

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai’s Emirates to hire 3,000 cabin crew a year after COVID-19 forced layoffs Dubai’s Emirates to hire 3,000 cabin crew a year after COVID-19 forced layoffs
More than half of UAE residents affected by heart disease: Study More than half of UAE residents affected by heart disease: Study
Top Content
Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day  Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day 
Cats have seven different personality and behavioral traits: Study Cats have seven different personality and behavioral traits: Study
Met Gala 2021: Top five best, most meaningful outfits on the Red Carpet  Met Gala 2021: Top five best, most meaningful outfits on the Red Carpet 
Saudi Crown Prince launches ‘human capability development’ program Saudi Crown Prince launches ‘human capability development’ program
US envoy says Ghani exit scuttled Afghan power-sharing US envoy says Ghani exit scuttled Afghan power-sharing
Snakes evolved from survivors of asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs Snakes evolved from survivors of asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More