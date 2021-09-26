.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Woman charged with killing boyfriend by throwing phone at him

  • Font
Stock image of a person using a mobil phone. (Shutterstock)
Stock image of a person using a mobile phone. (Shutterstock)
Crime

Woman charged with killing boyfriend by throwing phone at him

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend after she threw her mobile phone at him during a fight, Argentinian daily La Nación reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Roxana Adelina López, 22, from the town of Cafayate in northwestern Argentina, denied the charge.

She is accused of having thrown her phone at boyfriend Luis Dario Guantay after he allegedly showed up at their shared apartment on April 10 and began beating her.

Guantay complained of headaches and went to the local hospital to receive treatment before being transferred to a bigger hospital in the city of Salta, 189 kilometers away.

His condition worsened and he underwent surgery for severe head trauma before eventually dying on April 18.

A coroner’s report concluded that Guantay died as a result of head trauma on his right temple.

Lopez has been charged with manslaughter.

Read more:

Watch: Woman tries to run over ‘boyfriend’ three times in heated argument

Moroccan in UAE kills boyfriend, serves remains in meat dish to workers

Woman stabs boyfriend because ‘he ate all her chips’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Top Content
UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city
UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure
Iran pays tribute to teen hero who died after saving women in fire Iran pays tribute to teen hero who died after saving women in fire
Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More