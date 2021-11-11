.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Pope Francis warns time is ‘running out’ during virtual COP26 address

  • Font
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on Oct. 31, 2021. (AP)
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on Oct. 31, 2021. (AP)

Pope Francis warns time is ‘running out’ during virtual COP26 address

AFP, Vatican City

Published: Updated:

Pope Francis warned time was “running out” to save the planet while expressing regret at his absence from climate talks in Glasgow, in a letter published Thursday.

The summit, he said in the letter to Catholics in Scotland, was “meant to address one of the great moral issues of our time: the preservation of God’s creation.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Time is running out; this occasion must not be wasted, lest we have to face God’s judgement for our failure to be faithful stewards of the world he has entrusted to our care,” wrote Francis.

The pontiff said in the letter dated Tuesday, but published by the Vatican on Thursday, that he had hoped to take part in the COP26 climate talks underway in Glasgow.

But “I regret that this did not prove possible.”

The 84-year-old is a staunch advocate for the environment and has called climate change an “unprecedented threat” requiring urgent action.

The crunch COP26 summit -- in which negotiators are wrangling over ways to limit global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels -- ends Friday.

Read more:

May ‘cry of the Earth’ be heard at UN climate summit: Pope Francis

Following in the footsteps of refugees, Little Amal delivers seeds of hope to COP26

Saudi Arabia at COP26 holds session addressing carbon emissions in MidEast

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer
UAE's renewed diplomacy with Syria could lead to more Arab overtures UAE's renewed diplomacy with Syria could lead to more Arab overtures
Top Content
Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa
Dubai’s Mashreqbank hit with $100 mln fine in US over Sudan sanctions Dubai’s Mashreqbank hit with $100 mln fine in US over Sudan sanctions
France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer
Egyptian Siamese twins to arrive in Saudi Arabia for potential emergency surgery Egyptian Siamese twins to arrive in Saudi Arabia for potential emergency surgery
India strengthens ties with GCC nations, invites them to invest in sustainable energy India strengthens ties with GCC nations, invites them to invest in sustainable energy
Israeli ambassador to UK flees London university event amid pro-Palestine protests Israeli ambassador to UK flees London university event amid pro-Palestine protests
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More