Children fall from building in Sweden, 1 dies; 2 adults held

Police cars are seen in front of an apartment block following a suspected crime in Hasselby, northwest Stockholm, Sweden November 15, 2021. (Reuters)
The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Swedish police said Monday they have arrested two adults on suspicion of murder after two children fell “from a great height” and one of them died.

Those arrested are a man and a woman, police said.

The children, who reportedly were siblings and both under the age of 10, were rushed to a hospital but one of them died. The other child has life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Expressen tabloid said the children’s father had stabbed the children before throwing them out of the window of their apartment in western Stockholm late Sunday. A passerby found the children and alerted police.

