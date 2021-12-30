.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sudan’s security forces kill 4 at anti-coup rally, raid Al Arabiya offices

  • Font
Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of the capital Khartoum as tens of thousands protest against the army's October 25 coup, Dec. 30, 2021. (AFP)
Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of the capital Khartoum as tens of thousands protest against the army's October 25 coup, Dec. 30, 2021. (AFP)

Sudan’s security forces kill 4 at anti-coup rally, raid Al Arabiya offices

Two Al Arabiya correspondents along with their camera crew were beaten up by Sudanese forces.

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas and live ammunition at protesters rallying Thursday in the country’s capital and elsewhere against the October military coup. At least four protesters were killed, a Sudanese medical group said.

The Sudan Doctors Committee tweeted that the fatalities took place in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman and that many demonstrators were wounded.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The protests were the latest in near-daily demonstrations across Sudan — despite tightened security measures and closures of bridges and roads — over the Oct. 25 military takeover that upended the country’s fragile transition to democracy.

During the day, thousands marched in Khartoum, beating drums and waving Sudanese flags. They chanted “Revolution! The military belong in the barracks!” Demonstrators also hurled stones at security forces and armored police vehicles from where tear gas was fired.

Similar protests took place in other parts of the country, including the provinces of Kassala and West Darfur, and the coastal city of Port Sudan.

The medical group called on doctors to rush to hospitals in Omdurman to attend to the casualties, saying many were “in critical condition.”

The committee is part of the Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded the mass uprising that led to the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019. The association said that state-allied militias were intercepting ambulances and medics to prevent them from reaching the wounded.

Thursday’s protests were preceded by a disruption of the mobile internet, according to advocacy group NetBlocs, a usual tactic employed by the generals since the coup.

“Our position is clear; we are opposed to any negotiations, partnership or compromise” with the military, said Shahinaz Gamal, a protester. “We came out today to bring down this (ruling military) council and to have a civilian democratic government afterwards.”

Despite the internet disruption, activists posted a few videos showing masked protesters under clouds of gas.

Also, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya and its Al Hadath news channel reported that Sudanese security forces raided their bureaus in Khartoum and confiscated their equipment during the protests on Thursday.

They also said that two of their correspondents along with their camera crew were beaten up by Sudanese forces.

Thursday’s casualties bring to at least 52 the death toll in protests triggered by the coup, according to a tally by the physicians committee.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a former UN official seen as the civilian face of Sudan’s transitional government, was reinstated last month amid international pressure in a deal that calls for an independent technocratic Cabinet under military oversight led by him.

That deal, however, was rejected by the pro-democracy movement, which insists that power be handed over to a fully civilian government tasked with leading the transition.

Read more: Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan
US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks US adviser on energy security to travel to Lebanon, Israel for border talks
Top Content
Explainer: What is the new UAE-approved Sinopharm protein vaccine? Explainer: What is the new UAE-approved Sinopharm protein vaccine?
Saudi Arabia to reinforce wearing masks in public amid rise in COVID-19 cases Saudi Arabia to reinforce wearing masks in public amid rise in COVID-19 cases
UAE reports over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily figure in six months UAE reports over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily figure in six months
UAE reports another incline in daily COVID-19 cases, records 2,366 cases in 24 hours UAE reports another incline in daily COVID-19 cases, records 2,366 cases in 24 hours
Lebanon seizes Captagon shipment in fake oranges headed for Kuwait Lebanon seizes Captagon shipment in fake oranges headed for Kuwait
US and Russia in ‘moment of crisis,’ senior official says ahead of Biden-Putin call US and Russia in ‘moment of crisis,’ senior official says ahead of Biden-Putin call
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More