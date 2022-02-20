.
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly looks on as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as they meet with the Foreign Ministers of the G7 Nations on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, on February 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

‘It’s time to act,’ Ukraine calls for sanctions against Russia

Reuters, Kyiv

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said that it was time for the West to implement at least part of the sanctions it has prepared against Russia.

“Russia has to be stopped right now. We see how events are unfolding,” Kuleba said.

Kuleba’s statement came soon after Russia and Belarus announced an extension of military drills near Ukrainian borders, with Western leaders warning of an imminent Russian invasion while clashes intensify in eastern Ukraine.

“It’s time to act. I’m officially saying that there are all the grounds to implement at least a part of sanctions prepared against Russia, now,” Kuleba said at a televised briefing from a security conference in Munich.

