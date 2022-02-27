.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE official Gargash says UAE encourages political solution to Ukraine conflict

  • Font
UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash speaks during a press conference in Sudan's capital Khartoum on January 14, 2020. Gargash arrived in Sudan for a two-day visit. / AFP / ASHRAF SHAZLY
The diplomatic adviser to the UAE President Anwar Gargash speaks during a press conference in Sudan's capital Khartoum on January 14, 2020. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

UAE official Gargash says UAE encourages political solution to Ukraine conflict

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The diplomatic adviser to the UAE president Anwar Gargash said on Sunday that the UAE rejects military solutions and encourages a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict.

“We believe that taking sides will only lead to more violence. [When it comes to] the Ukraine crisis, our priorities are encouraging all sides to adopt diplomacy and negotiations to reach a political settlement that ends this [conflict],” Gargash said on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He also said that the UAE has a “firm stance” regarding the basic principles of the UN, international law and sovereignty of countries.

Gargash added that the “sharp polarization” which the world faces as a result of the conflict in Ukraine “increases the factors of instability.”

“Based on our experience in a region full of conflicts, we [believe] that [reaching] political solutions and creating balances that strengthen security and stability are the best way to confront crises and mitigate their consequences,” he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, Russia vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution that would have deplored Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, while China, India and the UAE abstained from the vote.

Read more:

Zelenskyy hails international ‘coalition’ backing Ukraine

Ukraine conflict could last ‘number of years’: British Foreign Secretary Truss

Zelenskyy ready to talk with Russia, but not in Belarus

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More