UAE official Gargash says UAE encourages political solution to Ukraine conflict
The diplomatic adviser to the UAE president Anwar Gargash said on Sunday that the UAE rejects military solutions and encourages a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict.
“We believe that taking sides will only lead to more violence. [When it comes to] the Ukraine crisis, our priorities are encouraging all sides to adopt diplomacy and negotiations to reach a political settlement that ends this [conflict],” Gargash said on Twitter.
He also said that the UAE has a “firm stance” regarding the basic principles of the UN, international law and sovereignty of countries.
Gargash added that the “sharp polarization” which the world faces as a result of the conflict in Ukraine “increases the factors of instability.”
“Based on our experience in a region full of conflicts, we [believe] that [reaching] political solutions and creating balances that strengthen security and stability are the best way to confront crises and mitigate their consequences,” he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
On Friday, Russia vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution that would have deplored Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, while China, India and the UAE abstained from the vote.
