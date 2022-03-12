Biden to authorize further $200 million for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden is authorizing the State Department to provide additional aid to Ukraine of up to $200 million.

The funds would cover weapons as well as military services, education and training as Ukrainians seek to repel a Russian invasion.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The aid is part of broader US support in the form of aid and sanctions. When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that $1 billion in aid had been provided to Ukraine.

The ongoing warfare has led to additional support with Congress this week approving $13.6 billion in additional aid, a sum that includes $6.5 billion for the costs of sending troops and weapons to Eastern Europe and $6.8 billion for refugees and economic aid.

Biden plans to sign the spending bill with the additional aid when he receives it next week.

Read more:

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy describes ‘fundamentally different approach’ from Moscow in talks

US pays $2 million every month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

In Macron, Scholz call, Putin showed not ready to end Ukraine war: Elysee