Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors planned for evacuations on Saturday

Seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine’s besieged regions are planned for Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol and by buses for Mariupol residents out of the city of Berdyansk, Vereshchuk said.

The announcement was made after Russian missiles hit two cities in central Ukraine early on Saturday, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings, the head of the Poltava region said.

“Poltava. A missile struck one of the infrastructure facilities overnight,” Dmitry Lunin wrote in an online post. “Kremenchuk. Many attacks on the city in the morning.”

Poltava city is the capital of the Poltava region, east of Kyiv, and Kremenchuk one of the area’s major cities.

