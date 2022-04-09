US curbs Russian access to foreign fertilizers and valves
The United States on Friday broadened its export curbs against Russia and Belarus, restricting access to imports of items such as fertilizer and pipe valves as it seeks to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and Minsk following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
President Joe Biden’s administration also restricted flights of American-made aircraft that are owned, controlled or leased by Belarusians from flying into Belarus “as part of the USgovernment’s response to Belarus’s actions in support of Russia’s aggressive conduct in Ukraine.”
The Commerce Department said it will begin requiring Russians and Belarusians to get a special license when seekingto obtain a host of goods from US suppliers and pledged todeny those licenses.
The goods include fertilizer, pipe valves,ball bearings and other parts, materials and chemicals.
The administration also said those items made abroad with US tools would also require a US license, which the
administration plans to deny.
