Ukrainian authorities say missiles hit Odessa, northern Sumy region

Several missiles hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Saturday, the regional administration’s spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk said in televised remarks.



Bratchuk said the strikes hit the city after targets in the surrounding Odessa region had been hit by four missiles earlier in the day.



He did not give further detail about the new strikes, saying that the facts were still being established.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Reuters was not able to immediately confirm details of the report.



Separately on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities said air-launched Russian missiles hit two locations near the Russian border in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region.



A border guard was wounded by the strikes on the Myropilske and Khotin municipalities, local governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.



Reuters was not able to immediately confirm details of the report.



Russian forces fully withdrew from Sumy region in early April after advancing into parts of the region at the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



Read more:

Putin’s war raises tensions in Moldova and its pro-Moscow enclave

Advertisement

Russian attacks on key bridge may affect Ukraine’s grain export plans

Russia hits logistics center near Ukraine’s Odesa used to deliver foreign weapons