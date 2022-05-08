Russia hits US-supplied weapons at railway station in Ukraine: Ministry

Russia’s defense ministry said on Sunday it destroyed weapons and military equipment supplied by the US and other Western countries at a railway station near the Ukrainian town of Soledar, state news agency TASS reported.

Russian air force used “high-precision air-launched missiles” in the strike, Russian defense ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

He added that the strike also killed reserve units of Ukraine’s army.

Moscow’s defense minister Sergei Shoigu said last week that the Russian military will consider any NATO transport carrying weapons in Ukraine as a legitimate target to be destroyed.

On Saturday, the Russian army said it had destroyed a large stockpile of military equipment from the US and European countries near the Bohodukhiv railway station in the Kharkiv region.

