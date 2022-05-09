EU official Charles Michel on Odessa trip forced to take cover during strike
European Council President Charles Michel, who made a surprise visit to Odessa on Monday, was forced to break off a meeting and take cover when missiles again struck the southern Ukrainian city, an EU official said.
The strike took place as he held talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal.
“During the meeting with the PM, the participants needed to interrupt the meeting to take shelter as missiles struck again the region of Odessa,” the official said.
