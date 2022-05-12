Czechs in talks with Germany on tanks as they send theirs to Ukraine

The Czech Republic is in talks with Germany on the supply of tanks that would allow the Czechs to send more of their Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine, Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said late on Wednesday.



The Czech Republic may get Leopard tanks from Germany, but probably not the most modern variant, Cernochova said on Czech Television.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“I think we are on the right, good path,” she said. “It concerns acquiring Leopard tanks.”



She said they may be “somewhere in the middle” between he old Leopard 1 and newer Leopard 2 versions.



The Czechs have 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks assigned to its tank unit and several dozen more in storage that have not been modernized.



The country has already sent some of its non-modernized tanks to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion started on February 24.



The Czechs have also sent more heavy equipment to Ukraine, from army depots and private arms companies, including artillery, fighting vehicles, anti-aircraft equipment and multiple rocket launchers.

Read more:

Bulgaria says will veto EU oil sanctions on Russia if it does not get derogation

Russia sanctions west European Gazprom units and owner of Polish part of gas pipeline

Russia to shun UN rights body talks on Ukraine, Prague takes its place