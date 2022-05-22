.
Ukraine extends martial law for three months

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shakes hands with a serviceman during his working trip to the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in Donbass region, Ukraine, on April 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with a serviceman during his working trip to the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in Donbas region, Ukraine, on April 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP, Kyiv

Ukraine on Sunday extended martial law for three months through to August 23 as the war with Russia drags on.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first signed the decree along with a general military mobilization call on February 24 when Russian forces invaded.

Ukraine’s parliament on Sunday voted by an absolute majority for the third extension of the decree as Russia pursues its offensive targeting the eastern Donbas region.

After failing to take control of the capital Kyiv, Moscow has since March switched its focus to the east of Ukraine.

