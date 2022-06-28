Kyiv says 17 Ukrainians freed in prisoner exchange with Moscow

Seventeen Ukrainians, mostly servicemen, have been freed in the latest prisoner exchange with Moscow, Ukrainian intelligence said on Tuesday.

The main intelligence directorate of Ukraine’s defense ministry said two officers, 14 soldiers and one civilian were freed.

Five of them are injured and require urgent treatment, it said in a post of Telegram.

Ukraine released 15 Russian prisoners as part of the swap, it added.

Several exchanges between Moscow and Kyiv have taken place since Russia invaded on February 24.

The latest announced prisoner exchange took place in early May and involved 41 Ukrainian prisoners.

In mid-June, the two countries exchanged the bodies of killed soldiers, with Ukraine receiving the bodies of 64 fighters who died defending the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

