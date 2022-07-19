.
UK breaks temperature record, with 39.1C reading

People cool off in a water fountain during a heatwave, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, July 19, 2022. (Reuters)

AFP

A record high temperature of 39.1C (102.4F) has provisionally been recorded in Charlwood,
Surrey, in southern England, Britain’s Met Office said on Tuesday.

“If confirmed this will be the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK. Temperatures are likely to rise further through today,” the Met Office said on Twitter.

The previous record of 38.7C was recorded in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden in 2019.

