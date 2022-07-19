UK breaks temperature record, with 39.1C reading

A record high temperature of 39.1C (102.4F) has provisionally been recorded in Charlwood,

Surrey, in southern England, Britain’s Met Office said on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“If confirmed this will be the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK. Temperatures are likely to rise further through today,” the Met Office said on Twitter.

The previous record of 38.7C was recorded in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden in 2019.

Read more:

Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain

Morocco sends more firefighters, soldiers to tackle blazes in northern forest regions

Wildfires spread further in southwest France, with 10,000 hectares ablaze