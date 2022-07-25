Russian police detain opposition politician Gozman in Moscow over Israeli citizenship
Russian police detained Leonid Gozman, an opposition politician, on Monday, his lawyer said, after a criminal case was opened over his alleged failure to inform the authorities swiftly enough about his citizenship of Israel.
“At the entrance to the Frunzenskaya metro station, he was detained by metro police officers,” Gozman’s lawyer, Mikhail Biryukov, said on Facebook.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Gozman was the last leader of the small Union of Right Forces political party, which brought together free-market reformers such as Anatoly Chubais, who has left Russia, and Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead in 2015 close to the Kremlin.
Since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, political dissent has become more dangerous inside Russia. Protesters are routinely arrested and public criticism of the war risks prosecution.
Gozman had argued publicly that President Vladimir Putin has inflicted more damage on Russia by invading Ukraine than any other Russian leader since Josef Stalin, and that post-Soviet Russia had essentially died with the war.
Putin says what he calls his “special military operation” in Ukraine was essential as the West was using Ukraine to threaten Russia, and that he had to defend Russian-speakers against persecution.
Ukraine and its Western backers say Putin has no justification for the war and that he is bent on reconquering a neighbor that was long under Moscow’s thumb before tilting toward the West after the Soviet Union broke up in 1991.
Gozman was last month listed officially as what Russia terms “a foreign agent” -- a person who receives money from foreigners or is under the influence of foreigners.
He has been placed on a federal wanted list, the interior ministry said. It was not immediately clear why.
In his last public post on Telegram, Gozman said: “For those who want and can protest –- be careful, remember that what was almost free yesterday –- a small fine -- can cost freedom today.”
“Only if you understand what you will have to pay with – go ahead, and may God help you. Everyone else –- do not give up.”
Read more: Russia jails opposition figure for criticizing military action in Ukraine
-
Russia jails opposition figure for criticizing military action in UkraineA court in Russia ruled Wednesday to remand a prominent opposition politician in custody pending an investigation and trial over his public criticism ... World News
-
Russia detains opposition politician Gudkov: TASSRussian law enforcement officials have detained an opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed ... World News
-
Russian opposition activist says police detained his father to pressure himA close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused authorities on Monday of detaining his father over the weekend in an attempt to pressure ... World News
-
Russian police detain 150 including leading opposition politicians at Moscow meetingRussian police detained around 150 people at a meeting of independent and opposition politicians in Moscow on Saturday, accusing them of links to an ... World News
-
Kremlin dismisses calls to free Russian opposition leader NavalnyThe Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed Western demands to free top opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said his calls to stage mass protests were ... World News