Deaths after blast at educational center in Afghanistan’s capital

An explosion at a learning center in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday morning has caused fatalities, the government said.

“An educational center called 'Kaj' has been attacked, which unfortunately has caused deaths and injuries,” interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor tweeted.

“Security teams have reached the site, the nature of the attack and the details of the casualties will be released later.

“Attacking civilian targets proves the enemy's inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards.”

Videos posted online and photos published by local media showed bloodied victims being carried away from the scene.

