.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Deaths after blast at educational center in Afghanistan’s capital

  • Font
Security personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Three separate explosions in the capital Kabul on Saturday killed and wounded numerous people an Afghan official said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Security personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Three separate explosions in the capital Kabul on Saturday killed and wounded numerous people an Afghan official said. (AP)
Afghanistan

Deaths after blast at educational center in Afghanistan’s capital

AFP, Kabul

Published: Updated:

An explosion at a learning center in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday morning has caused fatalities, the government said.

“An educational center called 'Kaj' has been attacked, which unfortunately has caused deaths and injuries,” interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor tweeted.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Security teams have reached the site, the nature of the attack and the details of the casualties will be released later.

“Attacking civilian targets proves the enemy's inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards.”

Videos posted online and photos published by local media showed bloodied victims being carried away from the scene.

Read more:

Seven killed in blast near Kabul mosque: Ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More