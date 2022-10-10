Kharkiv residents shelter from Russian strikes in metro stations

The Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was struck multiple times Monday morning, as Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against several Ukrainian cities.

People took shelter in Kharkiv’s metro stations.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the energy infrastructure building was hit. There was no electricity and water in some of the districts of the city.

Local resident Anna Radchenko was working on Monday when she heard an explosion, and she quickly retreated to a nearby metro station where dozens of others were also seeking shelter.

“This is expected. After we bombed Crimea bridge we waited for it,” said Radchenko.

The intense, hours-long attack marked a sudden military escalation by Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were retaliation for what he called Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions, including an attack last weekend on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

