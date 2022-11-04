S.Korea scrambles fighter jets after detecting around 180 N.Korean warplanes
South Korea’s military said it scrambled fighter jets after detecting about 180 North Korean warplanes flying north of the military border over four hours on Friday.
The North Korean aircraft flew north of the so-called tactical measure line, drawn to up 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), South Korea’s military said in a statement.
South Korea scrambled 80 aircraft, including, F-35A stealth fighters, in response. About 240 aircraft participating in the Vigilant Storm air exercises with the United States continued the drills, the military said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A flight of 10 North Korean warplanes made similar maneuvers last month, prompting South Korea to scramble jets.
The maneuvers came after North Korea fired more than 80 rounds of artillery into the sea overnight, and the launch of multiple missiles into the sea on Thursday, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
The launches prompted the United States and South Korea to extend air drills that have angered Pyongyang.
Read more:
N.Korea missile lands off S.Korean coast; South responds with own launches
North Korea fires ‘unspecified ballistic missile’: South Korea’s military
South Korea faces public outrage over safety control after deadly Halloween stampede
-
US urges sanctions enforcement after North Korea ICBM launchThe United States urged all nations to enforce sanctions on North Korea, saying it violated UN Security Council resolutions with a launch of an ... World News
-
US offers reward for Singaporean businessman over North Korea oil shipmentsThe United States on Thursday offered $5 million to track down a Singaporean businessman accused of violating sanctions on North Korea, including ... World News
-
South Korea steps up monitoring in crowded subways after Halloween crushSouth Korea is beefing up monitoring at crowded subway stations following a deadly Halloween crush that killed more than 150 people in Seoul, ... World News