Kremlin denies Britain’s Johnson claims, saying he lied about Putin missile threat
The Kremlin said on Monday that former British prime minister Boris Johnson was lying when he said President Vladimir Putin had threatened him with a missile strike during a phone call in the run-up to the invasion of Ukraine.
Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that what Johnson said was not true, or “more precisely, a lie.”
Johnson, speaking to the BBC for a documentary, said the Russian leader had threatened him with a missile strike that would “only take a minute.”
“He threatened me at one point, and he said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute’ or something like that,” Johnson said.
Peskov said: “There were no threats of missiles.”
“It is either a deliberate lie - so you have to ask Mr. Johnson why he chose to put it that way - or it was an unconscious lie and he did not in fact understand what Putin was talking to him about.”
Peskov said Putin had explained to Johnson how, if Ukraine joined the Western NATO alliance, US or NATO missiles placed near Russia’s borders would mean any missile could reach Moscow in a matter of minutes, and suggested that there may have been a misunderstanding.
“If that’s how this passage was understood, then it’s a very awkward situation,” Peskov said.
Iran, Russia connect interbank banking systems amid Western sanctionsIran and Russia have connected their interbank communication and transfer systems to help boost trade and financial transactions, a senior Iranian ...
Russia's deputy foreign minister says 'small steps' needed to reconcile with USRussia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said that "small steps" would be needed for Moscow and the United States to come closer to an ...
Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kherson leaves at least three deadRussian shelling of Ukraine's southern city of Kherson left at least three people dead on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while a strike ...