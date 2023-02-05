Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz outside the Mariyinsky Palace, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 16, 2022. To match Special Report UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-INFLUENCERS REUTERS/Valentyn
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz outside the Mariyinsky Palace, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Zelenskyy agrees that western arms to Ukraine do not hit Russia, Scholz says

AFP, Berlin
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agrees that weapons supplied by the West will not be used to attack Russian territory, Germany’s leader said in an interview Sunday.

“There is a consensus on this point,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with the weekly Bild am Sonntag.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine’s Western allies have pledged to arm it with precision rockets and missile systems, as well as tanks, as it tries to push back Russian troops in its east.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has compared the intervention of countries such as Germany with his nation’s struggle during World War II.

“Again and again we are forced to repel the aggression of the collective West,” he said Thursday on the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory at the Battle of Stalingrad.

But Scholz rejected the comparison.

“His words are part of a series of absurd historical comparisons that he uses to justify his attack on Ukraine,” he said.

“But nothing justifies this war.

“Together with our allies, we are supplying battle tanks to Ukraine so that it can defend itself. We have carefully weighed each delivery of weapons, in close coordination with our allies, starting with America.”

He said that such a consensus-based approach “avoids an escalation.”

Read more:

Moscow's ‘big revenge’ has begun, Zelenskyy says, as Russia claims Ukraine gains

Russia’s Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean ‘all of Ukraine will burn’

Germany won't send fighter jets to Ukraine, says Scholz

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size