Russian forces take Ukraine village Krasna Hora, north of Bakhmut: Wagner chief
Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s Wagner Group, said on Sunday that the mercenary force had taken the village of Krasna Hora, on the northern edge of the embattled city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.
In an audio message published by his press service on the messenging app Telegram, Prigozhin said: “Today the settlement of Krasna Hora was taken by the assault troops of the Wagner private military company.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Prigozhin also published a short video, apparently showing Wagner fighters at the entrance sign to Krasna Hora, which had a pre-war population of 600.
Reuters could not independently verify that the village had been taken.
The Wagner Group, a once secretive mercenary force that fought for Moscow’s allies in Africa and the Middle East, has for months spearheaded the assault on Bakhmut, making small but steady gains in a battle that has raged since last summer.
In his audio message, Prigozhin also said that only Wagner troops are fighting within “a radius of give or take fifty kilometers” around Bakhmut, and should the city be taken, it would be by Wagner units. He added that Wagner is not fighting in other areas of the front further north or south.
Prigozhin has previously engaged in public feuds with Russia’s Defense Ministry, which he has accused of taking credit for Wagner successes.
Prigozhin said in an interview published on Friday that his forces must capture Bakhmut to proceed with their campaign but faced fierce resistance from Ukrainian defenders.
He also said that it could take two years for Moscow to control the whole of two eastern Ukrainian regions whose capture it has stated as a key goal of the war.
Read more:
Mercenary leader Prigozhin says Russia faces resistance in taking Ukraine’s Bakhmut
Russia’s Wagner owner says war in Ukraine will drag on for years
Russia’s Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean ‘all of Ukraine will burn’
-
Russia’s Wagner owner says war in Ukraine will drag on for yearsThe owner of the Russian Wagner Group private military contractor actively involved in the fighting in Ukraine has predicted that the war could drag ... World News
-
Mercenary leader Prigozhin says Russia faces resistance in taking Ukraine’s BakhmutThe head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said in a rare interview made public on Friday that Russian forces must capture the strategic city of ... World News
-
Ukraine says Russia launched ‘massive’ missile, drone attacksUkraine said Russia launched “massive” missile and drone attacks on Friday, a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited some European countries ... World News
-
Russia fears Ukraine will strike deep into its territory with Western arms: MediaMoscow does not believe Kyiv’s pledges that it will not use long-range Western arms to strike deep into Russian territory, state-owned RIA news agency ... World News
-
Russia: NATO involvement in Ukraine threatens ‘unpredictable’ escalationRussia’s defense minister said on Tuesday that Western arms supplies to Ukraine were effectively dragging NATO into the conflict, warning this could ... World News
-
Fierce fighting in north of Ukraine’s Bakhmut, head of Russia’s Wagner group saysThe head of Russia’s private Wagner group said on Sunday that fierce fighting was ongoing in the northern parts of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, ... World News
-
Zelenskyy agrees that western arms to Ukraine do not hit Russia, Scholz saysUkraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agrees that weapons supplied by the West will not be used to attack Russian territory, Germany’s leader said ... World News
-
Russia’s Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean ‘all of Ukraine will burn’Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said the supply of more advanced US weaponry to Ukraine will only trigger more retaliatory strikes from ... World News