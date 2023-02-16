Israel’s FM arrives in Kyiv in first visit to Ukraine since Russian invasion
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrived in Kyiv Thursday on the first visit to Ukraine by an Israeli minister since the Russian invasion nearly a year ago, his office said.
Cohen “will make an official visit today to Kyiv, during which he will meet President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister (Dmytro) Kuleba,” the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement after his arrival in the Ukrainian capital.
